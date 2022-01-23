Hamburger icon
PRIM, Rita

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PRIM, Rita Mae

92, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital.

She was born June 8, 1929, in Pendleton County, Kentucky.

Rita enjoyed going to the Senior Center, playing Bingo, and attending church. She also enjoyed talking to her neighbors when walking through the neighborhood and her favorite watchdog, Angel, from across the street. She loved visiting the many children that she took care of during the many years she was a babysitter.

She is survived by her children, John Prim, Cathy Prim, Bob Prim, and Teresa Prim; grandchildren, Keith and Cole Prim; great-granddaughter, Paisley Lynn Prim; numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio, and Kentucky.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Emminger, her husband, Edward A. Prim; as well as 11 siblings.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 2 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miamisburg Senior Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

