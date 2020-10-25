PROFFIT, Carol R.



Age 83 of Miamisburg, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Hillsboro, OH, to the late Amiel and Lillian (Hart) Stacy and grew up in Miamisburg, OH. Carol raised her children in Germantown, OH, she loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing bingo. After her children were grown, she worked as a home health aide, as she was such a caring person by



nature and enjoyed taking care of people. Along with her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Jeffrey Vick, sister Glenna Medley and brother Larry Stacy, Sr. She is survived by her children Becky Vick, Diana (Charles) Southard, and Pam Proffit, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her sisters Marla Rauch, Juanita (Dean) Erbaugh, and her brother Melvin Stacy. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH, burial immediately following at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the



funeral home between 5 and 7 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

