PRUETZ, M.C. "Buck" M.C. "Buck" Pruetz was born and grew up on a dairy farm in western Michigan. He attended and graduated from Morley-Stanwood Public Schools in 1955 & joined the US Army in 1955, serving in Germany. After his service he attended Ferris State University and then Michigan State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and married his wife, Nancy. His working career started at Caterpillar Tractor Regional Manager in Peoria, IL, Minneapolis, MN, and Milwaukee, WI, followed by 5 years with Ford Industrial Engine and Turbine Division as Industrial Accounts Manager Detroit MI, Burnside Steel in Chicago, as VP sales, and then to Waukesha Foundry in Wisconsin. Later he was VP Sales for local Hamilton Allied foundry and with Weir, a British foundry. In the mid-80's he opened numerous retail stores called Fan Fair in local and statewide malls. In the mid-90's he joined Proctor & Gamble where he worked until his retirement. His passions were his family, golf, and classic cars, including a 1960 Corvette, which he restored, and 1962 Chevy Impala 409. Buck enjoyed traveling to several European countries, Mexico, Canada and Hawaii. He loved living on the Blue Ash Golf Course and Elks Course in Hamilton. Buck and Nancy had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug 27. He will be truly missed by his many friends at the Elks County Club; wife Nancy; children, Kimberly, Brent and Brad; his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Internment Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton on Monday, 10/12, at noon. Celebration of Life will follow at the Pruetz residence. In lieu of flowers, please give to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011.

