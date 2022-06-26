PUCKETT, Thomas Coil



Age 81 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1941, in Dayton to the late Coil and Rebecca Puckett. He is preceded in death by his sister Diane Amelia Coy and niece Cherise Coy. He is survived by his spouse Bill Cross. Tom graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, Olivet College, and the University of Dayton. He served in the United States Navy Reserve as a Commander during Vietnam. He was a fiscal analyst and retired from General Motors. Tom had been a Past Grand Master of Riverview Lodge which later became Millennium Lodge #779, F&AM, the VFW, and the American Legion. He loved animals and supported rescuing them. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. Fr. Anthony Angelo celebrant. Entombment and Navy Honors will follow at Woodland Mausoleum, Dayton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, July 1, 2022. To view the obituary and find the link to stream the service, please go to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com