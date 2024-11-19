Ratliff, Mildred



Mildred Ratliff, Age 93 of West Chester Ohio passed away peacefully November 15, 2024, surrounded by family. Mildred was born November 29, 1930, to parents Sinda and Bige Lewis in Perry County, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Ratliff; sons Bill Ratliff and Johnnie Ratliff; grandson, Joe Gehler; her parents, grandparents, brothers and a sister. Mildred is survived by her daughters Diane (Larry), Victoria(Steve), Wilda, Madaline and son Marvin. She's also survived by her grandchildren Tracey (Joe), Tonya (Harold), Justin (Laura), Tammy, Gary, Tod (Alicia), Michelle (Mike), Jeremi (Amy), Andrea, Christy (Brian), Keith, Kevin and Jon; eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She's also survived by sisters Loretta (George), Linda (Bob), brothers Roland, Lloyd (Carol) and many nieces and nephews. Mildred's love and devotion to her family was unwavering. She was an incredible Mother and Grandmother and was happiest when spending time with her family. She loved to cook, entertain and make her special candies and holiday treats for her family, neighbors and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Mildred has been a member of Liberty Heights Church for over 20 years. Her strong faith and love of God provided a positive example and foundation for her family. She loved going to church and was Blessed with many wonderful friends. Her favorite pastime was meeting her best friend Nell every Tuesday to play Rummikub. Her sweet smile and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her! Visitation held 12:00 PM 1:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2024. Service begins at 1:00 PM all at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp, OH 45044. Final resting place at Miamitown Cemetery, 6501 Hamilton Cleves Road (Rt. 128), Miamitown, OH 45041.



