REATHERFORD,



Manford E. "Red"



Age 91 passed away October 18, 2021. He was born March 15, 1930, in Harrison to the late Albert and Myrtle (nee



Peters) Reatherford. Red is survived by his wife of 70 years Betty Reatherford; daughter Connie (David) Fuchs; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Karen Reatherford. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30AM with John Wallen officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at



