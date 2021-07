REED, Clarence M.



Of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, July 6, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 11:30 am at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH.