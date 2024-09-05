Reedy, Delores



Delores Jean Reedy, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 2, 2024. She was born August 8, 1948 in Corning, Arkansas, the daughter of William and Margaret (Thorn) Hurtt.



Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved sitting on the porch and watching the hummingbirds and watching the fish in her pond. Dee enjoyed having her hair and nails done. She was selfless and it brought her joy to give gifts to others.



Dee is remembered by her loving family; mother, Margaret Hurtt, father, Bill (Anna) Hurtt; husband, Richard Reedy; children, Teresa (Les) Briscoe, Sherry (David) Maupin, Jason (Deana) Collins, Michael Howard; grandchildren, Jeremy Mason, Gage (Brianna) Collins, Justin (Sierra Trent) Collins, Jordan Lykins, Chris Ewry, Josh Ewry, Kimberly (Jason) Niswonger, Latasha Collins, Tyler Maupin, Haleigh Howard, Marley Howard, Lainey Howard; great grandchildren, Channing, Parker, Aleigha, Jayce, Zeke, Bryce, Ryan, Kayleeann and Creed arriving in November; siblings, Sandy (Ivan) Rainey, Terry (Kat) Hurtt, Donna Mullins, Roxanne (Bob) Boyd and Bobby Hurtt.



Visitation will be 11 am- 1pm on Friday, September 6, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



