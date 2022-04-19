REEVES, Joan M.



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. in 2008. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Paula (Dan) Mix, Jan (LeRoy)



Frederick; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven (Lisa) Reeves, David (Becky) Reeves; two sisters, Virginia Wahl,



Marilyn Frush; eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Joan along with her husband Paul founded P&R Communications in 1961 which is now being led by the 3rd generation in Dayton and other locations in western Ohio. She loved to sing, dance and play contract bridge, having achieved the distinction of Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League in 2013. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 am Friday, April 22 at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, Ohio 45420. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00-11:30 am at the church. Burial, Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascension Church or the Mt. St. Mary Seminary, 6616 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230, envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home,



Kettering.

