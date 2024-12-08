Reinhard, Blanda M.



Blanda M. Reinhard age 84 of Hamilton passed away on Friday December 6, 2024. She was born on May 16, 1940 in Allentown, PA the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (nee Baker) Rupert. Mrs. Reinhard was married to James Reinhard for thirty-three years and he preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by four children Scott Reinhard, Todd (Vicki) Reinhard, Chad (Shannon Holmes) Reinhard, and Tara (Craig) Fasold; seven grandchildren Brittany (Jeff) Vickers, Brandon Reinhard, Aubrey Fasold, Amber Fasold, Gavin Reinhard, Nathan Reinhard, and Jennifer Reinhard; five great grandchildren Kaiden Vickers, Kolten Vickers, Karter Vickers, Paisley Vickers, and Keegan Vickers; one brother Guy (Delores) Rupert. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. She was also preceded in death one son Boyd Reinhard; two brothers Gary Rupert and Bobby Rupert. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 10, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in West Chester Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



