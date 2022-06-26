RENNEKER, Beatrice



Age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side. She was married to her beloved husband, Mark A. Renneker for 68 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Fernand Vanier and son-in-law, Terry Smith. Bea is survived by her husband, Mark and children, Joyce Smith and Mark S. Renneker and her remaining brother, Richard Trepanier and Bobette. She was a loving grandmother to Angie (Mike)



Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Dawson, Amber, Mia, Brayden and Hailee and great-great-grandchildren, Henlee, Quinlynn Dawson. We love her more than she will



ever know and will be missed greatly "143". Celebration of Life Mass will be 9:30 AM, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Julie Billiart Church. Online condolences to



