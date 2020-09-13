REX, Susan

REX (Tate), Susan Ann Age 67, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Susan was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1952, to Jack and Shirley (Puterbaugh) Tate. She was a graduate of Fairmont West in 1971, and attended Sinclair Community College. Susan worked for 23 years as a driver and trainer for Kettering City Schools Public Transportation. In addition, she worked in Records for the Kettering Police Department, as a secretary at NCR, as a secretary for the Kettering City School District, and a driver for 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother to her family, and a best friend to her "mermaids". She loved games and was a part of numerous card clubs and social groups. An avid quilter, who could stitch or sew just about anything, Susan was a member of her quilting group, Pieceful Stitches, enjoying her retreats and creating beautiful quilts that she shared with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Tate. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Rex; mother, Shirley Tate; son, Andrew Rex and his wife, Tadra; daughter, Natalie Messmore and her husband, Kyle; son, Justin Rex and his wife, Stephanie; sister, Beverly Turpin and her husband, Danny; brother, John Tate and Gerri Wilson; 5 grandchildren, Jackson Messmore, Michael Messmore, Chloe Rex, Caleb Rex, and Logan Rex; nieces, Angela Carson, Jennifer Colaizzi and her husband, Dominic; great-nephew, Nikolas Carson. Family will greet friends at a Visitation Thursday, September 17, 4:00-7:00 pm, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Please be supportive of one another, as the family asks that masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are followed. Due to restrictions, there will be a small private Funeral Service for the family the next day. Susan will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given by Miami Valley Hospital and the Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org, or the American Liver Society, liverfoundation.org. Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

