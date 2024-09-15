Rice, Bradley



Bradley "Brad" Rice, Sr., age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 21, 1951, in Hazard, KY, the son of the late Willie Mae (Wright) and Willie Rice. Bradley was a retired employee of General Motors with 36 years of service. He was the Past President of the UAW, Local # 696, Miamisburg Moose Lodge #1645, and a Past Board of Directors of the DayMet Credit Union. Preceded in death by his stepmother Hester Rice who raised him, his brother Jim Rice, 3 sisters Betty Young, Mary Jane Landrum and Ellen Purvis, and by his mother-in-law Charlotte Wallen. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years Cheryl (Collinsworth) Rice, his son Bradley Rice and wife Jennifer, his daughter Lori Singer (Adam Betts), his brother Charles Rice, his pride and joys his 4 grandsons Jonathan Singer, Jase Singer, Willie Rice and Bradley Rice, father-in-law Ralph Wallen, 2 brothers-in-law Randy Collinsworth (Christine) and David Collinsworth (Barbara), as well as numerous other family members and many friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



