RICE, Henry

RICE, Sr., Henry

Henry Rice, Sr., 56, of Middletown, died on Wednesday,

December 23, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on July 30, 1964, in Middletown, Ohio. Henry is survived by his sons, Henry "Joey"

(Candace) Rice, Jr., and Jesse (Tamara) Rice; father, Fred Rice; brother, Fred "Randy" Rice; sisters, Delphia "Dee Dee" (John) Taylor and Miracle "Dina"

Halsey; grandson, Luke Rice; nieces, Haley Isom,

Megan McFeeter and Morgan Taylor; along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Allie Francis and a niece, Cheltzy Redding. Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Risner officiating.

