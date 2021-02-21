RICHARD, Lester

RICKARD, Lester Le Roy



Passed away February 14, 2021. Born October 3, 1926, to Carl E. and Edna Bell (Burdge) Rickard. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth (Thomas) Rickard, mother Edna and father Carl Rickard. He leaves behind one daughter, Sheila Coomer, grandson Griff Coomer and two great-grandchildren,



Delaney and Quinn all of



Sarasota, along with many good friends in Middletown and Sarasota. Mr. Rickard proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII as Bos'nMate – Atlantic Theater and was a Life Member of the American Legion, The National Rifle Association and a member of the Middletown Sportsmen Club. Mr. Rickard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

