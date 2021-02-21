X

RICHARD, Lester

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICKARD, Lester Le Roy

Passed away February 14, 2021. Born October 3, 1926, to Carl E. and Edna Bell (Burdge) Rickard. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth (Thomas) Rickard, mother Edna and father Carl Rickard. He leaves behind one daughter, Sheila Coomer, grandson Griff Coomer and two great-grandchildren,

Delaney and Quinn all of

Sarasota, along with many good friends in Middletown and Sarasota. Mr. Rickard proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII as Bos'nMate – Atlantic Theater and was a Life Member of the American Legion, The National Rifle Association and a member of the Middletown Sportsmen Club. Mr. Rickard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.