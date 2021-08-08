RIDENOUR, William "Billy"



William (Billy) Ridenour of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was 88 years old. He was born on January 17, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio. He leaves behind a daughter Regina Reid of Hamilton, and a grandson Keith Cobb of Hamilton, and close friends Sheila Broadus and



Jessica Shumard. There will be a memorial service Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Clair Ave Baptist Church at 695 St. Clair Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, from 5 to 7 pm.

