RILEY, Dorothy Jean



Dorothy Jean Riley, age 72 of Fairfield, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, in her home. She was born August 2, 1949, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of the late



Wesley and Dorothy (nee



Newton) Craner. Mrs. Riley was a long-time customer service representative for the Internal Revenue Service. She is survived by her husband Ricky D. Riley; three children Robert Ryan, Christopher Ryan, and Cindy Ryan; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother Tom Craner, and one sister Jo Ann Mason. Mrs. Riley was also preceded in death by her brother Wesley "Buddy" Craner and her sister Etta Miller. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Edwin R. Beck, officiating. For those who wish to attend, you may meet at Rose Hill Burial Park at 12:15 PM, Thursday, September 16 for burial. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

