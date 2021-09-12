ROBINETTE, Joseph

ROBINETTE, Esq., Joseph A.



Age 59 of Cincinnati passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Joseph was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne, University of Dayton Law School and employed with Wood and Lamping LLP. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and



Bernadine. He is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gina Robinette, Amy (Tony) Molina; a niece, Caitlin Molina; and a nephew, Tomas Molina. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 15 at Emmanuel Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodborne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459.

