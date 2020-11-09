ROOT, Ruby

X

Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her home with her daughters on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Ruby was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 10, 1935, to Carlo Marcum and Oda Walden Marcum. She married Clarence Root, December 18, 1950. Ruby was a long time member of Pentecostal Faith Church of New Miami. Ruby is survived by daughters, Rita (Lonnie) Spurlock and Deanna (Willie) Smith; grandchildren, Ben Root, Ashley (Chris) Bloom, Travis (LaBriska) Smith and Jared (Angel) Smith; great-grandchildren, Colby, Adley Bloom and Haisley Smith; brother, Herman (Anna) Marcum; brother-in-law, Jim Bullis. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Root of 66 years of marriage; daughter, Sherry Root; son, Kenneth Root; grandson, Shawn Root; sister, Sally (Bunte) Bullis. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

