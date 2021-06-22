ROSE, Gilbert G.



Age 73 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Gil was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 29, 1948, to Gilbert and Alma (nee Wessels) Rose. On November 29, 2019, he



married Fran Stamper after 13 years together. Gil owned and operated Estep and Rose



Concrete Construction for 40 years. Gil is survived by his wife, Fran Rose; his daughters, Deby (Patrick) Boughen, Tera (Keith) Seyfried and Tiffiny Duncan; his grandchildren, Jesse, Jordan, Abby, Gabe, Josh, Jessie Jean and Katie; his great-grandchildren, Ava and Jacob; his siblings, Laureen (John)



Rider, Jim (Anita) Rose and Jerry (Pam) Rose; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gil was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Wilma Rose. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to be made to St. Jude's. The family would like to



extend a special thank you to Ed Wyatt for all his help and friendship. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com