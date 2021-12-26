ROSS, Carl

ROSS, Jr., Carl Everett



53, of Springfield, passed away December 22, 2021, in Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born July 26, 1968, in Ironton, Ohio, the son of Carl Everett and Janice Kay (Webb) Ross Sr. Mr. Ross enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He is survived by mother; Janice Davis, two daughters; Melissa Lemley and Nora Lemley, two grandchildren, a brother; Darrell (Mary) Davis and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Carl Ross, his step father; Danny L. Davis I and a brother; Danny L. Davis II. Private services will be held for Mr. Ross' family.



Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



www.jkzfh.com