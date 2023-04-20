Runyon, Carolyn



Passed away on April 14, 2023 at the age of 66. She was born on December 1, 1956 in Nashville, TN. She spent her youth in Richmond, Kentucky, and graduated from Madison High School- class of 1974. She would then spend the remainder of her life in Dayton, OH where she worked at Wright-Patt Air Force Base for 33 years. Carolyn was very stylish and loved her fashion, and had a smile and grace that would light up any room, and had a great and infectious laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Eugene L. Runyon and Lavinia Turner, Aunt Carolyn Ferrell (Robert) and sister Vera Runyon. Left to cherish memories are her 3 children- sons Corey and Jovan, daughter Qiana, and 3 grandchildren- Malik, Deja (Rashad), and Co'Rae, brother Eugene Runyon Jr. and sister Terri Walker (Greg), and nephews Brandon and Dominic, her best and oldest friend Lula Herron, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at HH Roberts Funeral (38 S Gettysburg Ave, Dayton OH 45417) on April 22, 2023. Visitation will be at 10am, and service at 11am.

