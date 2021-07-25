SAMPSON, James Calvin



Age 88 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021. Born in Laurel, MS, on



November 13, 1932, the son of Plummer and Lurline Sampson. He moved to Dayton, OH, and married Helen Mary Smith and would reside in Dayton for the remainder of his life. He



re-married Iva Daniels for 16 years. He was a member of



Germantown Pike Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and Treasurer. He was a veteran of the Korean War,



serving the U.S. Army. He worked for Ohio Bell - and then AT&T for more than 40 years. He then began working for



Sinclair Community College and would retire there after 15 years. He is survived by his children James Gregory (Karen),



Tyrone (Joann), Tyree (Pamela), daughter Amy, Ivan (Angela), Dexter (Leslie), and stepson, Gary Daniels, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of many other



relatives. He is preceded in death by parents, Plummer Sr. and Lurline Sampson, 1st wife Helen M. Sampson, 2nd wife Iva M. Sampson, sister Mazie Jones, brothers Plummer Sampson, Jr., Therman C. Sampson, Ezell U. Sampson and Wiley Sampson. Walk through Visitation 10-11 A.M., Monday, July 26, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private Family Funeral. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



