SANDERS, Charles Ray "Chuck"



Charles Ray "Chuck" Sanders, age 92, of Urbana, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. 1947 graduate of Urbana High School; former



associate Urbana Implement Company; veteran US Air Force; former owner International Harvester dealership Sanders Sales and Service in Urbana; survived by wife, Beatrice Louise Castle Sanders; daughter, Kimberly (Phillip) Schaeffer; and others. Visitation 12-2 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Urbana, with Celebration of Life service 2 p.m.



UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Marysville.



www.underwoodfuneralhome.com