SANDERSON, 

Phyllis Louise 

Age 92, of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born the daughter of Gerard and Mrytle (Wright) Carlile on March 24, 1929, in Woodbury Falls, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Sanderson in 2002; parents; sons, Gregory, Marty, and Steve Sanderson; brother, Doug; sister, Lois. Phyllis is survived by her loving son, Robert (Barbara) Sanderson of New Carlisle; grandchildren, 

Michael Sanderson, Sherri Sanderson, Kevin Sanderson, Brent Sanderson, Tammy Sanderson, Sam (Clara) Sanderson, Crystal (Vince) Lucas, and Christina Sanderson; several great and great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years Phyllis ran the office at the 

Champion Company in Springfield. In her free time, she 

enjoyed traveling. She and her husband were proud of the fact that they traveled to all 50 states, and several places in Europe. Friends may call on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 10AM–11AM at the Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will begin at 11AM. Interment to follow at Koontz Cemetery.