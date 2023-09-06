Saylor, Hobert W.



Hobert W. Saylor, age 84, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep at his favorite place, Lake Cumberland, on Friday September 1, 2023. He was born on March 6, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the son of the late William Saylor and Sylvia (Alexander) Saylor. Mr. Saylor worked for 40 years as a maintenance supervisor at Southwestern Ohio Steel. He was known as a "jack of all trades," and he mastered them all. He loved all sports, especially racquetball, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a great jitterbugger and loved spending time at Lake Cumberland with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Gerry Saylor; daughter Stephanie (Saylor) Bailey; son Christopher (Olivia) Saylor; grandchildren Brent (Samantha) Eve, Lantz Wolford, Charlotte Engleman; his great-granddaughter who was his pride and joy Lexi Wolford; three sisters Patty, Linda, and Dorothy; a special friend, Jerry Burney; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Saylor was preceded in death by his siblings, Albert, Howard, Kenneth, Frank, Jim, and Genevieve, his in-laws, Hazel and John Coleman, and special nephew Johnnie Coleman. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday September 8, 2023, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM, with the Honorable Charles Pater officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



