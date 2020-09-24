X

Schaade, Kerry

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SCHAADE, Kerry K. Beloved wife & mother, Kerry K Schaade, passed away on September 20, 2020, at 60 years old, of natural causes. Preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; survived by her father, Col. Forrest Lee Davis; brothers, Kelly, Lance, Matthew, Chris, Mark, and Lincoln & their families; husband, Kevin L. Schaade; sons, Andrew and Matthew; daughters-in-law, Sarah and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Milena, Evan, Gavin, Rowyn, Marley, & Vaeda Schaade; dear nephews and nieces; as well as countless others to whom she was endeared. Kerry truly was a gift to the world and all who knew her, and she will be missed greatly. Donations to JDRF may be made in lieu of flowers; calling hours at VFW Post 4874 will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1-4 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.