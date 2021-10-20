SCHINDLER, Rosemary WOLF

WOLF SCHINDLER (Riegert), Rosemary "Rosie"



Age 84, died September 2021 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, November 1936 to Michael and Rose Mary (Vogt) Riegert.



Rosie attended St. Ann's School and Notre Dame High School. August 1955, she married Howard "Dick" Wolf in St. Ann's Church. After 21 years in the Coast Guard they retired to Charlevoix, Michigan. There were 5 children born to this



marriage. Debbie Wartes (Eldon), Fairbanks, Alaska, Mary and Robin Wolf deceased, Carole Wolf, Rochester Hills, Michigan, Mike Wolf, New Paris, Ohio.



In 1983 Rosie returned to Hamilton where in June 1985 she accepted in marriage Jim Schindler and his children Raylene Carr, Larry (Marie), Tom ( Lisa) and Dan ( Jeanne) Schindler.



Rosie leaves grandchildren Robin (Erik), Howard, Amanda (Clint), Logan (Heather), Brandon, Nick, Danielle, Michelle, Eric, Gina, Scott, Matthew and Anna. She leaves great-grandchildren Brooke, Laila, Alexis, Aurora, Luka, Collin,



Xavier, Xiayla, Daijah, Alanna, Aleah.



She leaves sisters Joan Leugers, Betty Brosius Kunzler, and brother Bill Riegert of Hamilton. Sisters-in-law Dee, Grace Riegert, Brother-in-law Gene Beer.



Residing with her in heaven is her parents and in-laws Stella and Howard Wolf, Barney and Rosella Schindler, Dick, Jim, brothers Dick, Mike, Dave, Ned, sisters Ruth and Helen, in-laws Barb, Maggie, Lori, Chuck, Ron, Dan and Lew.



Rosie's interests were crafts of all kinds, avid reader and loved the Olympics. She was one of the originators of the Southwest Butler County Genealogical Society, member of St. Ann's Church and Rosary Society. She will be buried next to her



husband Dick in Charlevoix, Michigan. Celebration of Life at Berd's Bar and Grill in Fairfield, Sunday, October 24th at 11:00am. Memorials can be made to St. Ann's Church, 646 Clinton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015 or Hospice of Fairbanks, 2001 Gilliam Way, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701.

