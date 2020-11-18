SCHUERMANN,



John "Baboo" Louis



John "Baboo" Louis



Schuermann age 52 of



Washington Township 45459, born in Kettering, Ohio, on



November 17th 1967, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 14th 2020.



Born to the late Richard Wilfred Schuermann and



surviving Mother Joan Claire



Schuermann. He is survived by his brother Rusty Schuermann (Lauren) Sister Jenny Browne (Bart) and brother Matt



Schuermann (Jane).



John was married to his beloved wife Belinda Schuermann on April 30th 1994, best friends and inseparable for 26 plus years. He was the Proud father to Allison Schuermann, Richard



"Ben" Schuermann and Jenny Schuermann, as well as several friends of his children.



The Blessed Gift of 2020 was the birth of his Granddaughter Winnie Ann Schuermann, the happiest "G-PA" who loved sharing his daily pictures of Winnie with everyone.



John leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles, all of which he loved and who loved him for the joy and laughter he brought to any gathering. Over his lifetime he touched the lives of many friends, from his days at St. Charles, Alter, UD, Work Colleagues, and many others.



A graduate of Alter HS he went on to receive his BA in Business Administration from UD. John had many accomplishments in his sport "Golf" from National recognition playing in the Junior Amateur World Championship at Torre Pines to being recognized as a four-year letterman at UD.



John worked in the Financial Industry in and around Dayton for 30 years, ending his career as a Wealth Management



Advisor with Fifth Third-Private Bank division. He served on the board of the Kettering-Oakwood Chamber, Clothes at Work, taught classes with Junior Achievement and recently Graduated from Leadership Dayton.



He was a man who made you always feel good about yourself and devoted his life to making others happy, never putting himself first. His laugh was like hearing your favorite song, and he never met a stranger. John touched the hearts of many along his journey and will be sorely missed by all people who were blessed to know him.



There will be a visitation from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm for anyone that is elderly or immune compromised. The general public will be invited to pay their respects from 4:00-6:00 at



Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering.



Memorial mass will be at 10:30am on Friday, November 20 at St Charles Borromeo.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alter Golf in John's name and to Centerville HS Golf or PALS for life breast cancer fund.

