Schumacher, Mark J.



Schumacher, Mark J., formerly of Middletown, at 70 yrs, peacefully passed away at Otterbein Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio, on September 3rd, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathy Schultz-Schumacher; his son, Luke (Shelby Clark); grandson, Rowan J.; his loving stepdaughters, Kelly Knott-Miller (Brian) and April Knott-Jarbo. Mark was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School. A celebration of life, for Mark, will be held at the Moose Lodge, in Trenton, Ohio, November 30th, 2024, from 2PM-4:30PM. Welcome to all family and friends to help us celebrate his life.



