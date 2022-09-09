SCHWARZ, Joseph

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 64 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 3 – 7PM at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday morning at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. For full obituary, please visit


Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

