SCHWECKE, William

1 hour ago

SCHWECKE, William A. "Bill"

William "Bill" A. Schwecke, age 87 of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away August 10, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S.

Army. Retired from P&G. Loving husband of the late

Beverly (Hoffman); father of Bill, Joe (Beth), Lisa Sibert, and Steve (Melissa); grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and dear friend of Patti Woellert. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH, on

Friday, August 13, 2021, from 11 am until the Mass of

Christian Burial at 12 noon. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

