SCOTT, Jody Neff



Age 65, of Springfield, OH passed away at 1:48 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital.



Born on December 13, 1956, in Springfield, Jody was a daughter of the late Jack and Roberta (Entler) Neff.



She married the love of her life, Dale Scott on December 17, 1994, and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2019.



Jody is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Ralph Foster and Becky and Jim Newport all of St. Paris, grandchildren Rachel (Shane) Chappie, Regan Foster, Nick (Kalliah) Newport, Daniel and Josiah Newport and two great-grandchildren, Tucker Foster and Charlotte Chappie.



Jody is also survived by sisters Lisa (Maressa Seymour) Neff, bonus family Jessica, Jeremiah and Jasire, and brothers Roger (Susan) Neff and Tony (Belle) Neff, nieces and nephews, Kasey (Katie) Neff, Dwight (Melissa) Neff, Rebecca Neff, several great-grandnieces, nephews and one great-great-nephew. Jody will be missed by her beloved pets and companions Moonie and Lil Dude.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a nephew Travis Neff.



Jody was a graduate of Northwestern High School where she was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for earning nine varsity letters. She was a long time employee of Shroyer Implement in New Carlisle, OH, a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau, and a lifetime farmer.



Visitation and funeral services will be held all in one day on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Welch of the North Hampton Community Church presiding. Please wear your favorite sports team apparel in honor of Jody. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, S. High Street, St. Paris, OH.



In lieu of flowers please remember Jody by donating to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, Ohio 43072 or to your favorite animal shelter.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com