Scott, Johnnie

Johnnie M. Scott, Age 81, of Trotwood, OH passed away June 8, 2024. He is survived by devoted wife Pat A. Scott, daughters Kathy(Terry) Rainey and Felicia(J.C.) Payne and his grandchildren. Visitation 11 AM, Service 12PM Sat, June 22, 2024, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH.

