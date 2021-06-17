SEITZ, William R. "Bill"



William R. Seitz "Bill", 79, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical



Center. He was born July 26, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Pearl and Nellie Seitz. Bill graduated from South High School and retired from Navistar after 30 years. Bill enjoyed watching Cleveland Browns football and going to the casino with his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara. His son Billy of Covington, Kentucky. Three



daughters, Billy Jo, Brenda (Jeff) Morgan, Robin (Fiancé Brian) all of Springfield, Ohio. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard and Bob Seitz along with his sister, Joyce Seitz. There will be a private family



memorial at a later date and the family requests no flowers or gifts. The family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



