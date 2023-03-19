Sellers, Elaine

Sellers (Keyer), Elaine Keyer
In Loving Memory of
Elaine K. Sellers
1937 - 2023
Elaine K. Sellers, 85, passed away on March 15, 2023. Loving mother of Gary (Christine) Wheeler and Darrin Wheeler, cherished grandmother of Celeste (Nick) Polsinelli and Azai Wheeler and beloved great grandmother of Sydney, Layla, Leiland and Vivian.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Vera Keyer, her brother Jimmy Keyer and her beloved dog Rosie.
Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) on Tuesday March 21st, 2023 from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Elaine's memory to SICSA (https://www.sicsa.org/give/).
For further details see the Newcomer Beavercreek web site,
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/261703/Elaine-Sellers/Dayton-OH
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Beavercreek, OH
45432