SHAFFER, DARLENE

Darlene A Shaffer, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born in Camden, New Jersey, to Kenneth and Virginia (Shaw) Johnson. She was the first daughter of 8 children. She grew up in Levittown, PA, graduated Woodrow Wilson HS. As a youth she was known for her beautiful smile and many friends. She met her true love while visiting her brother at Fort Dix. They married on August 28, 1971. After the Army, they moved to Ohio where she was an Executive Secretary at Yenkin Majestic. She put work aside for a few years raising her two sons. She worked in Accounting at Cincinnati Insurance until she retired in 2017. Darlene was the most selfless, giving person with a heart of gold. She loved vacationing on the beach, crocheting, 1000 piece puzzles, and cooking the most delicious holiday meals for Family. She was loved beyond words. Godspeed our beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She is lovingly survived by her husband of 49 years Mike; sons Michael (Angie) Shaffer, Brian (Kim) Shaffer; siblings James, Sharon (Hughes), Judy (Feingold); grandchildren Cody (Dawson), Amber, Mia, Brayden, Lincoln, Hailee, and Karley; and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ken, Eric (passed 12-14-20), Gary, and Debbie. Graveside service for Friends and Family will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 17 at Hamilton Rose Hill Cemetery in the new Veterans section. Online condolences to



