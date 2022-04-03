dayton-daily-news logo
SHAWHAN, Robert

SHAWHAN, Robert Alfred "Bob"

Age 82 of Bellbrook, Ohio. It is with great sadness that we

announce Bob's peaceful passing on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine (Haywood); son, Brad (Patricia) Shawhan; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Holmes; and granddaughters, Megan Shawhan (Zach Troyer), Shawna (Jesse) Kidd, and Celia Shawhan. He was eagerly awaiting his first great-grandchild, expected by Shawna and Jesse in May of this year. Bob has now joined his parents Alfred and Maxine Shawhan; sister, Judy Bryan; and in-laws, Russell and Thelma Haywood. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, where Bob was a long-time member. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Youth Program. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

