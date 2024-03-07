Shepherd, Larry Allen



Larry Allen Shepherd, 81, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. He was born October 23rd, 1942, in Wise County, Virginia, to Hence and Etta (Stone) Shepherd. Larry graduated from Trenton High School and lived in Monroe most of his life. He worked for Sorg Paper Company in Middletown and Champion/International Paper in Hamilton. Larry was an outstanding athlete in both baseball and basketball. He enjoyed college and professional sports and was a huge fan of the University of Kentucky basketball team. Larry had a passion for classic cars; his '56 Chevy with the license plate "Fine 56" was his pride and joy. Even more than sports and cars, Larry loved to spend time with his family. He was giving and loving, quick with a smile and a story. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents, six siblings and their spouses, his wife's sister and her husband, his infant son, Tommy Shepherd, and his daughter, Susan Shepherd. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen (Hammond) Shepherd, his daughter, Lorna (Scott) Libbert, two sisters, Lois (Jim) Moore and Peggy Bachert, plus several nieces and nephews. Larry is donating his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Larry always loved the outdoors; an outdoor celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or the PolyBio Research Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com