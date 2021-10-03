SHEPHERD, William C.



William C. Shepherd was born on December 7, 1941, in Hamilton, OH, the fifth eldest of ten children born to Deacon Olden L. and Lula (Long) Shepherd.



He was educated in the Hamilton City Schools graduating from Hamilton High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Air Force.



Bill accepted Christ as his savior at a young age and united with Pilgrim Baptist Church, Hamilton, OH. A faithful member for 70+ years, he served as Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Board of Deacons, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. Bill also taught Bible Study at Birchwood Care Center.



He was employed by General Motors, retiring in 2002.



On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Kettering Hospital, Bill went home to be with the Lord where he is now reunited with his Parents; Siblings: Jeanette Eileen Henderson, Olden Thomas Shepherd, Charles Edward Shepherd, Lorna Elaine Cary and Evelyn Maxine Foday.



Left to cherish his memory: His wife of 50 years, Sharon E. Shepherd, Hamilton, OH; Son: Martin T. (Ingrid) Shepherd, Esq.; Grandsons: William Martin Aaron Shepherd and MIles Noah Davis Shepherd, all of Wexford, PA; Sister: Nancy



Shepherd Chappell, Cincinnati, OH; Three Brothers: Col. John (Shirley) Shepherd, USAF (Retired), Ovilla TX, Essex J.



Shepherd, Hamilton, OH, and Phillip (Cheryl) Shepherd, Columbus, OH; Sisters-in-law: Shar D. Mann, Columbus, OH,



Gloria J. Shepherd, Auburn, WA; and a host of Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pilgrim Baptist Church. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

