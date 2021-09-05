SHIELDS, H. Roberta



H. Roberta Shields, 86, of Springfield, passed away September 2, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 5, 1934, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur Gene and Avanelle (Days) Wagner. Mrs. Shields was a member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God and was retired from Hugo Bosca. She enjoyed traveling, including trips with her church family, playing on her Nintendo Game Boy and spending time with her devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include two children; John Shields and Robin (Blaine) Carter, grandchildren; Angela Hess, Amber (Doug) Rowland, Charles (Shannon) Reveal, Michael Shields, Emily (Jake) Miller, Katie Shields, Josh (Lindsay) Shields and Jacob Carter, great- grandchildren; Brooke, Kayleigh, Gracie, Paris, Elijah, Alexis, Kevin Jr., Kyleigh, Amara, Emarie, Kamrie and Bryson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Willian Vincent Shields Sr. in 1990, a son;



William Vincent Shields, Jr., brothers; Joe Wagner, Gene



Wagner., David Wagner and Bill Wagner, sisters; Mary Canter and Betty Magill and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the Hillside Avenue Church of God with Pastor Mike Criner officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

