Shira, Laura

Shira (Gaydos), Laura Lee "Lolly"



Laura Lee Shira 1942-2024



On Sunday February 11, 2024 Laura "Lolly" Lee Shira nee Gaydos passed from this earth. Laura is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Gaydos and her beloved sister Jane Schnoor. She passed peacefully in her sleep. A life-long educator, Laura is best remembered for her career preparing students for success at Central State University. In the early 2000s Laura retired from teaching, relocating to Summerville SC where she enjoyed trips to Isle of Palms and discovering treasures at second-hand stores. In her later years, Laura relocated to Newburg IN to be closer to her family. Laura is survived by her sons Brian (Allison) and Chris, and her grandsons Brison and Walker. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for the care and comfort that they provided Laura in her final years. Services will not be held. In lieu of remembrances, the family suggests that you support your community foodbank.



