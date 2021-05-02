X

SHOCK, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SHOCK, Stephen O.

71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was born May 16, 1949, to Edwin Shock, Sr. and Doris (Smith).

Stephen worked at Monco Enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; and his brother, Ed Shock, Jr. Stephen is survived by his father, Edwin Shock, Sr.; and sister, Dara (Bill) Bross.

Visitation will be held for Stephen on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the

interment to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Stephen's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful people at his home, the office of the Resident Home Association, and at Hospice of Dayton, for their kindness, patience, and

consideration.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.