SHULTZ,



Sherman Anthony



On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Sherman Anthony Shultz, passed away at the age of 42. Sherman was born on May 29, 1978, in Troy, Ohio, and grew up in Dayton. He graduated from Colonel White High School for the Arts in 1996 and spent most of his adult life in California. Sherman enjoyed



flying, boxing, and entertaining. He planned to run for mayor of the city of Dayton. He is



survived by his parents, Gerald and Donna Shultz of Dayton, his siblings, Adelaide (Russell) Paquay of Dayton, Cade Shultz of Dayton, Dale Shultz of Seattle, Washington, nephews



Moses, Flynn, and Lincoln Paquay of Dayton, and a host of



extended family, including aunts, uncles, and cousins. A



memorial service/party is tentatively planned for May 29, 2021, to celebrate his life.

