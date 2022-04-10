SIBERT, Claude



Age 93, passed away April 6, 2022. He was born June 6, 1928, in Manchester, KY, to the late James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. He served in the



Merchant Marines and was a truck driver for over 30 years. He married Billie Lawson on June 6, 1984. He is survived by his wife Billie Sibert, step-daughter Brandie and her husband David Bowman, who he loved as his own. He is also



survived by two step-sons, Ricky Taylor and Dale Mills and a sister Willie (Earl) Drentlaw of Minnesota. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren, but was especially close to three great-grandchildren, Josiah, William and Jordan and three great-great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brayden and Benson. He enjoyed all their visits and always looked forward to seeing them. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Eugene, Bonnie, Cecil, John and Bill Sibert and three sisters Edna Hilliard, Henrietta Bowling and Evilee



Jeffers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 11:30 AM until time of service (12:30 PM) at the Avance



Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Hospice of Cincinnati or Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center, 11501 Hamilton Ave, Cinti, OH, 45231. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



