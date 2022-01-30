SILVERS, Donald

SILVERS, Jr., Donald Lee



Age 57 of New Martinsville, WV, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Donald Lee Silvers and Barbara (Shirk) Silvers. In addition to his mother, Donnie is survived by his children:



Heather (Kody) Sickles, Donald Silvers, Melinda (Virgil) Rife,



Jason Silvers, Michael



(Courtney) Silvers, Justin (Dakota) Silvers and Jessica Silvers; sisters, Teresa (Tom) Briggs and Tammy (Anthony) Cosby;



several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, William Hobson; mother of his youngest four children, Jennifer Rockwell; and numerous



nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father. Donnie was a jack of all trades and loved to work with his hands. He was a mechanic that could fix any problem with a car as well as a part time tree climber. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. His funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Vernon Asbury



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.



Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



