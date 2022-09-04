SILVERS, Martha Janet



Martha Janet Silvers, 82, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away August 28, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1939, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Kitchen) Boyd. Martha was raised in Newport, Ohio, where she was a member of the Newport United Methodist Church. She truly enjoyed attending church and church dinners. Upon moving to New Carlisle, she belonged to a crafting club and volunteered at the school. She is survived by cousins, Richard (Carol) Kitchen and John (JoAnn) Kitchen. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Silvers, September 10, 2003, and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Paint Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport United Methodist Church, 80 Center Street SE, London, Ohio 43140.


