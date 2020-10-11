SIZEMORE, Lois Lois Jean "Grandma Choo Choo" Sizemore, 86, of Enon, went home to be with her Lord October 9, 2020, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 20, 1934, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Gladys (Conrad) Goughnour. Lois had been a lifelong member of the Assemblies of God Church. In her later years she had attended Southgate Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and traveling but her favorite past time was spending time with her loving family. Mrs. Sizemore was retired from Community Hospital. Survivors include two children; Marilyn (Ronald) Travis and Ronald (Jane) Sizemore, five grandchildren; Chad (Erin) Sizemore, David Sizemore, Tiffany Sizemore, Chelsea Travis and Lauren (Curt) Sutton, seven great grandchildren; Rose, Anne, Seth, Cole, Claire, William and Slade, siblings; Betty Bazzle, Marjorie (Lyle) Richmond, Carol (Bill) Troop and Tom (Brenda) Goughnour and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Harvey Sizemore in 2016, a son; Michael Sizemore and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jackie Mounts officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: H.O.P.E. P. O. Box 1603, Springfield, Ohio 45501 in Lois' memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

