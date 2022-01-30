SKIDMORE, Michael Lee



Michael Lee Skidmore, 65, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born September 13th, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Ken and Ruby Skidmore. Michael was a 1974 graduate of North High School. He graduated 3rd in his class at the Police Academy. He was a police officer for the City of Dayton and retired after 33 years. He was an avid chess player, history buff and enjoyed model rockets. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he will be greatly missed. Michael is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Skidmore; two daughters: Alessandra Skidmore and Rhiannon (Aaron) Vincent; a grandson, Wade Vincent; brother, Mark Skidmore; numerous cousins and his beloved dogs, Bella, Archer and Tupelo. He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial gift may be made to Vested Interest in K9s at www.VIK9s.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



