SMITH, Albert "AB" Age 77, of Dayton, passed away August 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 8:00am until time of funeral service at 11am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Face masks are required along with social distancing. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.